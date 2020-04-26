Analysts Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings per share of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.50. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.89.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

