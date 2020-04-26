Cribstone Capital Management LLC Invests $44,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $237.83 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.6018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

