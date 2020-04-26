Cribstone Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,522,000 after purchasing an additional 598,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after buying an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,426,000 after buying an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,819,000 after buying an additional 161,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $213.84 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

