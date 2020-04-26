CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $62.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

