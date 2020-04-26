Centerpoint Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.02. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $198.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

