Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 1.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Anthem were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $291.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $264.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

