Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,216 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.8% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

Walmart stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day moving average of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $364.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

