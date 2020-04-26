Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

VGT stock opened at $233.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.44. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

