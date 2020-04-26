Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $823,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,888,000 after buying an additional 354,833 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after buying an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after purchasing an additional 237,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,185,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,323,000 after purchasing an additional 285,118 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $154.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

