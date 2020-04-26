Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 18,750 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $72.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.