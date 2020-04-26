Clarius Group LLC Purchases 369 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.42. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.25.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,772,093. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

