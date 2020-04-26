Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $76,080,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $184.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

