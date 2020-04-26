Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 2,413 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

