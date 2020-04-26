Atwater Malick LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

CVX opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.83. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

