Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $212.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.24. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

