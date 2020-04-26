Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 986 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.7% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $87.01 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

