Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 10,431 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 999.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

