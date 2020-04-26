Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,190.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,317.39. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $879.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

