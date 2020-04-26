AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 2,515 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 518.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $834,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.39.

Shares of FB opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.46 and a 200 day moving average of $193.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

