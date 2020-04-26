Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $212.18 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.88 and its 200 day moving average is $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

