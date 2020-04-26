Davis R M Inc. Buys 10,931 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 284,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Facebook by 4.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 26,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 518.6% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Facebook by 115.0% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in Facebook by 135.5% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 29,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB opened at $190.07 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.21. The company has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.39.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

