Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Increased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.09. The company has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

