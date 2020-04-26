Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 79,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,823,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,047,000 after buying an additional 126,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $167.32 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.