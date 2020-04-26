Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Visa worth $283,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $167.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average is $183.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc
Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC
Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,637 Shares of Visa Inc
Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,637 Shares of Visa Inc
Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Visa Inc
Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Visa Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report