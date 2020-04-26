Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 207,616 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $83,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

