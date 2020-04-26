Consolidated Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 10.1% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $167.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.01. The company has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

