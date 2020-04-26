Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 472,490 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

NYSE:DIS opened at $101.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

