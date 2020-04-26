Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 28,120 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 28,120 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

