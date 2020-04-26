Adirondack Trust Co. Trims Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.7% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. Bank OZK raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

NYSE:PG opened at $118.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.99. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,988,193 shares of company stock valued at $482,520,915. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

