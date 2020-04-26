Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 227,776 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $97,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.18. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.