Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,877 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

