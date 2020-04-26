Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lifted by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,626 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,124 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $118.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,988,193 shares of company stock worth $482,520,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

