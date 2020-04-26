Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $27,000 Holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Green Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BGRN opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $58.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.