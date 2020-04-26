Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $623,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $162.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $198.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7221 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

