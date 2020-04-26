Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of West Bancorporation worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 10,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WTBA. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 27.42%. Research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

