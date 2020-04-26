Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 493,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 32,831 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.9% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $125,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 26.1% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 410.9% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 49.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.95.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $282.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

