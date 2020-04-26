General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 1.1% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $60.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $61.66. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,444 shares of company stock worth $7,825,613. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.