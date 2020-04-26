BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR opened at $72.77 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5965 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.