Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $59.86.

