Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 271 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 539 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RealPage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,450,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,215,000 after acquiring an additional 82,164 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,727,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,525,000 after buying an additional 644,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in RealPage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,626,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RealPage by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,065,000 after buying an additional 98,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,250,264.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David G. Monk sold 62,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $3,370,775.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,959. 17.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RP. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. RealPage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.84. RealPage Inc has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $65.92.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. RealPage’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

