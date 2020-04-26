Clarius Group LLC Acquires 340 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,044,613,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,750,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $419,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average is $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.