Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.95.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $282.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,203.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

