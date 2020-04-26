Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 116,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 314,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,841,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 17,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,415,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,056,000 after purchasing an additional 242,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IPG opened at $14.74 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

