Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,433 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Centurylink by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Centurylink in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,565,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,379,000 after acquiring an additional 738,152 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 830,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTL. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centurylink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

