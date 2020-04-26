Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EV stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

