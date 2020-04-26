Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 1,086 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on COO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.42.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $293.21 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.69.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

