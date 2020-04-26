Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $4.23 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after purchasing an additional 42,474 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.09.

Shares of CTAS opened at $200.18 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $304.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.52 and a 200-day moving average of $254.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

