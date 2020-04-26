MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,887 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

