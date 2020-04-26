Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 14,519 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $6,989,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,908,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $150,687,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

