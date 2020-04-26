Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,067,750,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

TD opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

